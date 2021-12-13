Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt’s ‘special angel’

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

As storms roared across five states, one of the dozens of people killed was a 9-year-old southeast Missouri girl who loved swimming, dancing and cheerleading. Annistyn Rackley, her two younger sisters and their parents had sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their home. The girls’ mom showed they were in their “safe space” by texting her Aunt Sandy a photo of the three in and next to the bathtub. All of them were smiling, and Annistyn held her favorite doll. Sandra Hooker said that 15 minutes later, a tornado splintered the home, carrying the family members dozens of yards through the air into a field.