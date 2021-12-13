Senate approves legislation to build two Supreme Court Justice monuments

Senator Sinema applauds approval of bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona senator Kyrsten Sinema's bill has been approved by the Senate, which authorizes placing monuments in honor of two United States Supreme Court justices.

Justices Sandra Day O'Conner and Ruth Bader Ginsburg will have statutes honoring them in the U.S. Capitol.

“Justice O’Connor and Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women in law and life. By permanently placing their statues in the U.S. Capitol, we’re honoring their legacy and reminding visitors to our nation’s Capitol that women can achieve their dreams with grit and determination,” Senator Sinema expressed.

The legislation, which Sinema co-sponsored, will commemorate Justices O'Conner and Ginsburg for being the first two women to serve in the U.S. Supreme Court and will also honor their achievements.