Austrian skier Pertl to miss rest of season with knee injury

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Austrian slalom specialist Adrian Pertl was ruled out for the rest of the Alpine skiing season. He hurt his right knee in a giant slalom crash in Val d’Isère on Saturday. The Austrian ski federation said Pertl would need surgery for a torn ACL and damaged meniscus after he straddled a gate and fell in the World Cup race in France. Pertl won silver in slalom at the World Championships this year and was set to compete in his first Olympics in February.