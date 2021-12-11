Hamilton leads Verstappen in final practice of Abu Dhabi GP

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has paced the final practice ahead of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with rival Max Verstappen right behind his Mercedes. Hamilton and Verstappen are tied ahead of Sunday’s title-deciding season finale. It’s the first time since 1974 the championship contenders have been even going into the final race of the season. Hamilton is seeking a record eighth Formula One championship to break his tie with Michael Schumacher for most in series history. Verstappen has never won a championship at a level higher than karting and would be the first Dutch winner in F1.