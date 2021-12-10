Study shows Arizona travel increased 2nd most in U.S. since 2020

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A recent study has shown that Arizona travel has increased by 21.2%, making it its state travel increased the 2nd most in the nation since 2020.

CoPilot's new study looked at travel spending and miles driven between states since the economy and travel was down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel spending went down by at least 42%, equating to about $500 billion in the past two years.

Long-distance trips averaged at almost 5 million trips in August 2020, though that was an unusual spike as there have been around 1 million trips more recently.