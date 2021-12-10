District Attorney announces multiple charges in serial rapist case

Man could possibly face life-long sentence

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 10, a district attorney announced 14 felony counts being filed against a man who is believed to be a serial rapist.

Jose Manuel Martinez Garcia is being charged with assaulting six women in the Coachella Valley area, with attacks including strangling three victims and two incidents of victims being struck by a pickup.

One victim suffered from a broken leg injury and was later found in a Thermal ditch after being left there for several days.

Officials believe more victims have been affected outside the Coachella Valley, and are asking for information regarding Garcia. If anyone has any information then please contact Sr. DA Investigator Claudia Herrera at (760) 863-7809 or claudiaherrera@rivcoda.org

Garcia was arrested on October 5, 2021, following an investigation with Indio police detectives.

If convicted, Garcia may face a potential sentence of life in prison.

