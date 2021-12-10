Child killed, 3 injured after school bus crash in California

Car struck school bus in Riverside County

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a child is dead and three other people injured after a car struck a school bus and then plowed into a group of walking children.

It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in Desert Hot Springs in Riverside County.

Authorities tell KESQ-TV that a Cadillac rear-ended the bus, then went around it and hit four students who were walking home from a bus stop.

One child was killed and two others hurt, one of them seriously.

The driver of the Cadillac also was injured.