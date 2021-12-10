California Senator Padilla denounces Supreme Court decision on abortion rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 10, United States Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) released a statement regarding the Supreme Court's ruling on Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson:

“The Supreme Court should have forcefully ended Texas’s unconstitutional abortion ban months ago," began Senator Padilla. "Instead, the Court’s Republican-appointed majority has allowed this law to stand for months, denying millions of Texans access to health care and the right to reproductive choice. Even today, these conservative justices refused to end and repudiate Texas’s unconstitutional scheme. Its half-hearted acknowledgment that a narrow challenge to this law can proceed in federal court deserves little credit, and will continue to put the rights of millions at risk.

Senator Padilla is a co-sponsor of a bill related to abortion services: The Women's Health Protection Act.

“It’s time for this Congress to act. It’s time to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, and ensure that no one is forced to turn to a partisan Supreme Court to vindicate their basic right to choice,” stated Senator Padilla.