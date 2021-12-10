20 migrants found hiding in Sonoran Desert

Migrants used certain tactics to avoid be spotted

Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of 20 migrants were apprehended recently after they were found hiding in the Sonoran Desert.

Wellton Border Patrol agents noticed the group wearing camouflage clothing and carpet booties, which were not enough to avoid detection.

The group of men, ranging from ages 19-43, were then arrested and transported to the Yuma station.

They were apprehended about 30 miles south of Interstate 8 and Mohawk Pass.