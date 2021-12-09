Yuma launches self-serve kiosk for utility payments

New way to make payments will be available

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new self-serve kiosk will be available starting December 9 outside City Hall and will allow for a new convenient way to pay utility bills.

The kiosk is located outside the main entrance of City Hall, will be running 24/7 and accepts cash, as well as credit/ debit cards.

Change can not be made and a convenience fee will be included, though will be operating when City Hall is closed.

Following other new ways to pay for utilities, such as with a pay-by-text and electronic bills, the kiosk is expected to help customers by offering a more convenient place.

"We are excited to offer this new convenient payment option for our residents, especially those who prefer paying in person and with cash," stated Jennifer Reichelt, Deputy City Administrator. "This self-serve kiosk makes paying City services bills safer, easier, and more accessible for our customers, especially after hours or when City all is closed."