Reality TV’s Josh Duggar convicted of child porn possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A federal jury in Arkansas has convicted former reality TV star Josh Duggar of downloading and possessing child pornography. Jurors on Thursday found Duggar guilty of the charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each of the two counts when he’s sentenced at a later date. A federal agent testified in May that images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers, were downloaded in 2019 onto a computer at a car dealership Duggar owned. Duggar and his large family starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until the network canceled the show in 2015 following revelations that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.