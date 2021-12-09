Justice Department awards over $17.5 million in grants for Arizona safety project

Project Safe Neighborhoods to receive funding

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 9, The Department of Justice announced that more than $17.5 million in grants has been awarded to go into the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program.

88 grant awards are being sent out to support local PSN projects which will address violent crimes such as gun violence.

“This latest Project Safe Neighborhoods grant is critical to addressing the violent crime threatening cities and towns all across our country,” stated Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco. “Ensuring the safety of all Americans is the highest priority for the Department of Justice, but when it comes to violent crime, there is not a one-size-fits-all solution. We have to work closely with local public safety agencies as well as community organizations to craft individual strategies unique to each community’s needs. Programs like Project Safe Neighborhoods and the funding it provides allow us to do just that.”

The Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) is set to distribute these grants, with the Arizona Criminal Justice COmmission awarding over $370,000 for the District of Arizona.

“Combatting violent crime is a national priority that requires a coordinated effort,” U.S. Attorney Gary Restaino said. “The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona has partnered with various local, state, tribal, federal, and non-government agencies to support a data-driven approach to identify high gun-crime areas and target its resources to combat violent offenders. Our statewide approach under the PSN Program includes community engagement to address prevention, outreach, and reentry initiatives to reduce violent crime and recidivism.”

These funds are meant for local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies to address crimes in Phoenix, Tucson and local communities.

“Investing in our communities, supporting victims and building a justice system that both keeps people safe and earns their trust – these are mutually reinforcing goals that stand at the heart of Project Safe Neighborhoods,” stated Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Amy L. Solomon for OJP. “The Office of Justice Programs is pleased to join with our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, and with jurisdictions across the country, as we work together to meet the challenges of crime and violence and achieve our shared aspirations of public safety and community trust.”