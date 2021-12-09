DUI suspected in Southern California crash that killed two

Suspect with previous arrests possibly involved

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man were hit and killed by a car driven by a California woman arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police say it's the fourth time the 46-year-old woman has been arrested for driving under the influence.

The driver was hospitalized in unknown condition after the crash Wednesday afternoon in Bakersfield.

She could face multiple charges including murder and driving with a suspended license.

Authorities didn’t immediately identify the victims but an online fundraising page says they were siblings.

The page says the teen was walking his little sister home from school when the crash happened.