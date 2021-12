Investigation onging

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On December 9, a Chevrolet Avalanche drove off the road and overturned, leading to a fatal crash.

A man from was driving on Interstate 8 and reached 4th Street at an unknown speed when he drove into the center median.

The driver attempted to get back onto the road but began to skid sideways, overturning and crashing into a guardrail.

The man suffered fatal injuries.