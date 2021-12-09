Border Patrol agents rescue woman who was left in Yuma desert for two days

Rescue operation occurred for woman was unable to walk

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wellton Border Patrol agents have rescued a Guatemalan migrant who was left in the desert southeast of Yuma.

Agents found the woman in a remote area who has been in the desert for two days and was in need of emergency medical attention.

The woman was found suffering from a leg injury and wasn't able to walk, leaving her dehydrated until rescue arrived and requested an air ambulance.

She was then flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.