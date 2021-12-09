Arizona Governor and ADOT to ease processes on commercial drivers

Licences holders to ease on stress

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Transportation have announced an easier process in obtaining a commercial driver's license.

"We are working to make sure commercial drivers and Arizona families have the support they need this holiday season," stated Governor Ducey. "Prices are rising and commercial drivers are under an incredible amount of stress as they transport goods. Today's action will help alleviate this stress. My thanks to the Arizona Department of Transportation for streamlining requirements for commercial drivers and strengthening Arizona’s supply chain.”

This process is in support of alleviating stress when it comes to transportation, as well as address recent supply chain issues.

“Arizona’s highways are critical for our economy, and the trucking industry is one of the key transportation modes for moving goods through our state and around the country,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said. “We are pleased to take these steps to make processes easier, while enhancing safety for commercial drivers at this important time of the year.”

Some regulations to be looked at include extending a commercial learners' permit from six months to one year and opening commercial driver license services to certain providers.

Rest stops at Parks (I-40) and Christiansen (I-17) will also be reopening.