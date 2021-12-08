Many injured in California Border Patrol chase and crash

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - 13 people were injured in a crash Tuesday night after being chased by U.S. border patrol agents in California.

It happened along an interstate in east San Diego County.

A border patrol spokesman said agents began chasing a pickup truck when the driver refused to pull over. Multiple passengers were ejected from the truck when it crashed.

One of the passengers was taken away from the scene in a helicopter, as the rest were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation is currently underway.