Many injured in California Border Patrol chase and crash
(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - 13 people were injured in a crash Tuesday night after being chased by U.S. border patrol agents in California.
It happened along an interstate in east San Diego County.
A border patrol spokesman said agents began chasing a pickup truck when the driver refused to pull over. Multiple passengers were ejected from the truck when it crashed.
One of the passengers was taken away from the scene in a helicopter, as the rest were taken to area hospitals.
An investigation is currently underway.
