Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 8:19 AM

Many injured in California Border Patrol chase and crash

13 people were injured and sent to area hospitals.
MGN
13 people were injured and sent to area hospitals.

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - 13 people were injured in a crash Tuesday night after being chased by U.S. border patrol agents in California.

It happened along an interstate in east San Diego County.

A border patrol spokesman said agents began chasing a pickup truck when the driver refused to pull over. Multiple passengers were ejected from the truck when it crashed.

One of the passengers was taken away from the scene in a helicopter, as the rest were taken to area hospitals.

An investigation is currently underway.

News

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content