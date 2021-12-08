Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 8:19 AM

Global wealth gap worsened by Covid pandemic

Billionaires' wealth increased by trillions of dollars in 2020.
Pixabay
Billionaires' wealth increased by trillions of dollars in 2020.

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The World Inequality Lab published a report that says global billionaires last year saw the biggest jump in wealth since 1995, when the group started keeping track.

Billionaires' net worth grew by more than $3.6 trillion in 2020. At the same time however, the world bank says the pandemic pushed about 100 million people into extreme poverty.

Researchers say even more people would have fallen into poverty had many developed nations not put relief efforts in place.

News

CNN

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content