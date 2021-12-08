Global wealth gap worsened by Covid pandemic

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The World Inequality Lab published a report that says global billionaires last year saw the biggest jump in wealth since 1995, when the group started keeping track.

Billionaires' net worth grew by more than $3.6 trillion in 2020. At the same time however, the world bank says the pandemic pushed about 100 million people into extreme poverty.

Researchers say even more people would have fallen into poverty had many developed nations not put relief efforts in place.