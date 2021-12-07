13-year-old boy killed in LA shooting; 9-year-old girl wounded
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was killed and a 9-year-old girl was wounded in a Los Angeles shooting near an elementary school.
Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez says a woman was also shot and wounded in Monday's violence.
The Daily Breeze newspaper reports that the boy and the woman were in a car in the Wilmington neighborhood in the southern part of Los Angeles around 4:45 p.m. when they were approached by at least two people who fired into the vehicle.
The 9-year-old girl was struck by stray gunfire as she stood in a nearby schoolyard.
She is in critical but stable condition.
A description of the suspects has not been released.
