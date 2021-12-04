Skip to Content
News
By
today at 1:16 AM
Published 1:13 AM

Sausage fry reaches 63rd year

Walt Kammann Sausage Fry continues long-standing tradition

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 63rd annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry renewed it's longtime Yuma food tradition on Friday night.

Coming out of the COVID-19 year of 2020, the event continued to be held in the Civic Center, with the added feature of the drive thru pick-up lanes.

According to Yuma Rotary's Jeff Kammann, the sausage fry sold close to 3,000 sausage plate; an improvement on sales garnered in 2020.

All the proceeds to tonight's event will go to the Yuma Rotary Club, that supports various community projects.

News
Author Profile Photo

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content