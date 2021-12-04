Sausage fry reaches 63rd year

Walt Kammann Sausage Fry continues long-standing tradition

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 63rd annual Walt Kammann Sausage Fry renewed it's longtime Yuma food tradition on Friday night.

Coming out of the COVID-19 year of 2020, the event continued to be held in the Civic Center, with the added feature of the drive thru pick-up lanes.

According to Yuma Rotary's Jeff Kammann, the sausage fry sold close to 3,000 sausage plate; an improvement on sales garnered in 2020.

All the proceeds to tonight's event will go to the Yuma Rotary Club, that supports various community projects.