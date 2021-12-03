Yuma Catholic Rib Cook off to be held for first time since the pandemic

The event is coming back in full swing - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of Yuma’s best culinary competitions is going down on Saturday Dec 4. The 18th annual Rachel Determan Rib Cook Off and vintage car show is taking place at Yuma Catholic High School. 22 different teams will be competing for the title of best ribs in town, and those who aren’t cooking, will be eating all the food to be available.



For $10 dollars, attendees receive a punch card good for ten different food and drink items. This year will mark the first time the event has been held since the pandemic. Yuma Catholic Advancement Director Bobbi Ukura, who is in charge of the event, says that there is plenty of excitement for Saturday.

“We’re just really excited, it’s always one of the most fun events every year and we just really want to celebrate our community and have them come down to campus and see how great our school is and how wonderful our kids are, and it’s a fundraiser for the school so it’s one of the ways we raise money,” Ukura said.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and go until 3:00 p.m. However, it is recommended to go early as you can.