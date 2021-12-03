Arizona evictions up, but not close to pre-pandemic levels

By ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Court officials and advocates say eviction filings are creeping up in Arizona but they are not even close to pre-pandemic levels with agencies doing a better job of getting out emergency rental aid. The Maricopa County Justice Courts handle the bulk of the state’s eviction cases. Courts spokesman Scott Davis says the number of lockouts actually fell last month, from 4,669 in October to 3,813 in November. Many people had predicted there would be a wave of evictions after the federal moratorium on lockouts ended in late August. There was an uptick, however, in Pima County, which includes includes cases in Arizona’s second-largest city Tucson.