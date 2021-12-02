How local organizations are feeding those in need this Christmas

With the season of giving officially underway, two local Yuma non-profits are beginning efforts to deliver food to those who can't leave home - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Food is one of the best parts of the holidays. However, it’s not always something everyone has access to. To help fight the issue, local resources will be delivering meals to those who need it most.

Organizations across Yuma County are doing what they can to get meals ready. Over at Catholic Community Services (CCS) they're getting ready to deliver meals to seniors who can’t leave home, using both staff members and volunteers to cook, package and deliver meals.

Associate Director of CCS Mary McClendon says their biggest challenge for this time of year, is the amount of food they have to provide.

“Keeping up with the demand, when it comes to the holidays we might have Thursday and Friday off but we’re gonna prepare those meals in advance, we’re going to make sure that all of the drivers have those meals to deliver and we’re going to squeeze those holidays into a shortened condensed week we want to make sure that everybody still gets their meal for everyday that were scheduled to get it whether there’s a holiday or a weekend,” McClendon shared.

Crossroads Mission will also be delivering meals. During the 'Three Days of Christmas' from Thursday, December 23, to Saturday, December 25, over 2,500 meals will be given out. Crossroads Mission Chief Executive Officer Myra Garlit says this year will present a unique challenge for volunteers.

“Our biggest challenge this year is after being shut down last year and not having any events, is trying to get things up and running again and have that smooth flow like we’ve always had in the past,” Garlit added.

Crossroads Mission and Catholic Community Services are looking for both volunteers and donations. If you'd like to donate to Crossroads Mission, you can do so by dropping off items at their center located at 944 S Arizona Ave.

If you'd like to help by volunteering, they will be taking walk-ins for anyone who shows up during their Three Days of Christmas event.

Catholic Community Services is not looking for food donations, but if you would like to volunteer for them, you can call their main office at (928)-341-9400.