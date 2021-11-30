Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area looking for donations towards parks

Giving Tuesday under way to receive donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area will be hosting their annual Giving Tuesday Campaign to raise $50,000 in funding for multiple projects.

Any donations will go towards the Colorado River State Historic Park, Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and the Yuma East Wetlands.

Giving Tuesday is a campaign to raise funds and generate awareness to help the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area enhance the visitor experience at their parks.

New exhibits, lighting, and beautifying the parks are their main focus to be available for nighttime events and may be complete by January 2022.

Any donations past their goal will be used to preserve, restore and maintain the parks.

Purchasing a YCNHA annual pass is one way to help their cause, and are available at www.yumaheritage.com, which is where you can also donate.