Convicted drug smuggler rearrested near Andrade Port

Felon busted at Calexico Port with meth in 2014

ANDRADE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say a convicted drug smuggler is back behind bars after he tried to illegally return to the U.S.

Yuma Sector Chief Agent Chris Clem says Victor Josue Rivera-Valenzuela was one of seven Mexican nationals apprehended near the Andrade Port of Entry over the Thanksgiving weekend.

A background check revealed Rivera-Valenzuela had been arrested in 2014 at the Calexico Port of Entry from trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the country. He was convicted, sentenced to three years in prison, and deported upon his release.

Agents say Rivera-Valenzuela has been deported several times before. He'll now face federal charges and more prison time.