Skip to Content
News
By ,
today at 5:10 PM
Published 3:59 PM

Convicted drug smuggler rearrested near Andrade Port

U.S. Border Patrol

Felon busted at Calexico Port with meth in 2014

ANDRADE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents say a convicted drug smuggler is back behind bars after he tried to illegally return to the U.S.

Yuma Sector Chief Agent Chris Clem says Victor Josue Rivera-Valenzuela was one of seven Mexican nationals apprehended near the Andrade Port of Entry over the Thanksgiving weekend.

A background check revealed Rivera-Valenzuela had been arrested in 2014 at the Calexico Port of Entry from trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the country. He was convicted, sentenced to three years in prison, and deported upon his release.

Agents say Rivera-Valenzuela has been deported several times before. He'll now face federal charges and more prison time.

News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Jenny Day

You can catch Jenny Day anchoring KYMA News 11 at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. weekdays.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content