Border Patrol photo shows lengths migrants take to hide

Image shows men burying themselves in sand

IMPERIAL SAND DUNES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A dramatic photo from Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents shows the lengths undocumented migrants will go to avoid capture.

Yuma Sector Chief Agent Chris Clem posted the image to Instagram Tuesday. Chief Clem says it shows two men trying, unsuccessfully, to bury themselves in sand at the Imperial Sand Dunes.

The chief says agents tracked the men's footprints, and easily found them. They then arrested them and the rest of the immigrants in their group.