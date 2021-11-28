First annual Small Business Expo held ahead of Holiday shopping season

The owner of one local business wanted to bring others in her position together as a way to promote others - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Small businesses are getting ready to sell, and as the holiday season kicks off, local businesses came together at the first annual Small Business Expo in front of The Concept Shop in Yuma.

Several different products were available for purchase at the expo. Businesses ranging from custom wood carvings, sink fixtures, and even food and drink were at the expo.

Nidya De La Torre, who owns The Concept Shop, wanted to help promote the other businesses. It’s what she does year round, as she features products from other local businesses in her store.

“We have little shelves for different businesses refrigerator spaces, clothing spaces, rack spaces so practically any type of business can come in here and grow,” De La Torre said.

As for why De La Torre wanted to start the event up for the first time, she mentioned that as a fairly new business owner herself, she simply wanted to be a source for others who were in the same position as she was.

“I always admired people that wanted to help me and my business, so it’s the holidays so I just wanted to help out," she added.

If you weren’t able to make it out to the expo on Sunday, the businesses that were featured at the expo and others will still have products available here at the shop. The Concept Shop is located at 2910 S Ave. B in Yuma.