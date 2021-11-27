Annual Sugar Plum Tea Party with Ballet Yuma held again

Dancers got a chance to show snippets of one of their most anticipated performances, while raising some money for the program funds in the process - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the holiday season officially kicks off, many are getting started on their yearly Christmas traditions.

Over at the Yuma Golf And Country Club, ballet performers did just that by performing parts of The Nutcracker at the annual Sugar Plum Tea Party.

The event is an annual tradition for Ballet Yuma. It features a raffle and boutique to help raise money for the organization.

However, more importantly, it gives dancers a chance to showcase one of their most anticipated performances in The Nutcracker.

Rehearsals began back in August, and ahead of their first feature performance at Snider Auditorium on Friday, December 10, the tea party gave dancers their first “crack” at rehearsed routines.

Ballet Yuma Business Manager Jenn Coleman says that this year’s production will mean just a bit more since they will be back in an actual theater, where a more complete show can be held.

“This year we get to be back in the theater which is going to be really great because then you get to bring the whole production with the backdrops, with all the fun things that go along with it, it won’t be limited to the things we do on a smaller stage,” Coleman said.

To get tickets to this year's performance, you can buy tickets here.