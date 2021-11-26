Biden to restrict travel from South Africa and other countries starting Monday

New variant causing immediate responses

(CNN) -- President Joe Biden will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged, administration officials told CNN.

Acting on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.

Biden was briefed today on the new coronavirus variant circulating in southern Africa, according to a White House official.

Officials, who are still learning more about the variant, said the policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a variant of concern.

"Our scientists and public health officials are working quickly to learn more about this variant," one official said.

This does not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents. As with all international travelers, they must still test negative prior to travel.

