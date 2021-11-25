President Joe Biden delivers Thanksgiving message

Vice President Kamala Harris also released holiday message

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden delivered a message of gratitude to the nation via social media on Thanksgiving Day.

Mr. Biden and the first lady expressed particularly appreciation for members of the military.

Vice President Kamala Harris also released a holiday message. Ms. Harris focused her gratitude on the progress America has made in recovering from the pandemic.

Vice President Kamala Harris' Thanksgiving Day message: