Tucson ranked as a top ten city with the lowest cost of living

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Price increases have been a main topic recently, so Move.org looked into data across the United States to see cities with low living costs.

The Move.org team looked at America's 74 most populated cities and revealed that Tucson, Arizona is ranked number 10 among the lowest cost of living.

An average family's median income in Tucson is $25,341 and the cost of living in the city is $1,330.

Compared to other cities, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Miami and Newark are considered the most difficult to live in with a median income, while seven out of the top ten cities with the highest costs of living are in California.

City with the highest cost of living is Irvine, California and the lowest cost city is Wichita, Kansas.