today at 6:41 PM
Border Patrol photo captures failed camouflage attempt

An undocumented migrant trying to hide in a line of trees
Undocumented immigrants captured in spite of taking cover in salt cedar trees

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A dramatic photo from the Yuma Sector of the U.S. Border Patrol displays some undocumented immigrants' unsuccessful attempt to avoid capture.

Yuma Sector Chief Agent Chris Clem posted the photo to social media Tuesday evening. Chief Clem says it shows three men trying to hide in a line of salt cedar trees after illegally crossing the border near Andrade.

Clem says surveillance camera operators tracked the immigrants as they navigated around the border fence near Andrade just before seven Monday morning. The chief says an infrared camera picked up the men's body heat even after they'd camouflaged themselves in the tree line. Clems says agents found the men trying to burrow even deeper into the thick brush beneath the cedars.

Agents took all three men into custody, and returned them to Mexico after completing a background check.

Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

