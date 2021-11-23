Arizona toy stores struggle to stock shelves ahead of holiday season

Getting deliveries proves difficult for Scottsdale merchant - KPHO's Susan Campbell reports

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Supply chain challenges are causing problems across the country. Arizona Toy store owner says tracking shipments and deliveries has become a difficult task as the store gets ready for the holiday rush.

Sometimes stacks of boxes show up at Kidstop.

"We’re like kids on Christmas right now as we open the box. Going oh my gosh. Ooh! We got the remote control car!" says Kate Tanner, Kidstop's owner.

Other days, it's less than Kate wants to see at her Scottsdale shop.

"It's very tough to track," she shares. " Our shipments are coming when they want to come."

Because of supply chain challenges, Kate ordered early, and tried to stock up. But still, about 10% of the toys features in Kidstop's annual holiday catalog won't make it to the store. Legos are in short supply too.

"So I think those shelves after Thanksgiving will be pretty bare," says Kate.

"Are there Lego sets that are new this year that were expecting that you haven't received?" asks reporter Susan Campbell.

"Tons...tons..." responds Kate.

Across the country, stores like Kate's are waiting on shipments as problems persist across the global supply chain. One of the big pain points, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. About 40% of the shipping containers that come into the U.S. go through these ports.

And there is gridlock here. Ships wait to come in, but there aren't enough trucks to move the freight when it does. And right now, about 65,000 empty containers are sitting on the docks taking up space.

"We continue to deliver record amounts of cargo."

Gene Seroka is the Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles. He says, there has been progress in moving more containers more quickly from cargo ships onto trucks and trains.

"Since October 24th, we’ve seen a 25% drop from about 95,000 containers to 71,000 in the number of import containers on our docks. And cargo sitting 9 days or longer has dropped by 29%," says Seroka.

Hundreds of miles away, Kate can feel the progress.

"A month ago, I was as nervous as you could be. Today, there are so many boxes pouring in the door. So you see when containers hit, when things start moving," she says. " You can hear in my sigh I think we’re going to make it."

A sigh of relief, and now a twinkle in Kate's eye.

"What do you love the most?" asks Campbell.

"You're going to make me tear up," she says. "It's been that tough."

So Campbell will take it from here. Kate says it's the kids she loves the most, and their joy, and the excitement that comes along with every wish list that's created here.