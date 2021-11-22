Water main break closes highway in downtown San Diego

Pipe break from Sunday continuing into Monday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP) — Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in San Diego were closed Monday after a water main break flooded the key highway that runs through downtown.

The pipeline burst Sunday evening and city crews shut down pipes feeding the area around 1 a.m. Monday.

But the highway, on- and off-ramps and surrounding streets remained flooded at midday.

Officials say drains are overloaded.

The ramp from southbound State Route 163 to north I-5 also was closed — shutting down a popular route to San Diego International Airport on the first day of the Thanksgiving holiday week.