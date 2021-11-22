One arrested after vehicle rollover on 4th Ave and 16th St

Two individuals fleeing the scene were apprehended

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 21, Yuma Police Department officers responded to a call on South 4th Avenue and West 16th Street regarding a single vehicle that rolled over.

Witnesses report of the vehicle's occupants fleeing the scene.

The rollover collision, which officers responded to at about 10:09 p.m., had the vehicle resting on its roof and had a water valve struck, causing water to flow into a nearby parking lot.

The vehicle then caught on fire after the occupants left the scene, but the fire was later extinguished by the Yuma Fire Department.

Witnesses helped officers locate the passengers, who were found on 6th Avenue.

The two individuals were transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Jovani Gandara, the 20-year-old driver, was later arrested for multiple felony charges.

No other injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information on the case, the Yuma Police Department encourages individuals to call:

(928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.