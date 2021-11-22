Must-See Video: Dump truck demolishes home

Collision causes house to collapse - two people hurt

EGG HARBOR, NJ (KYMA, KECY) - A spectacular crash in New Jersey injures two people and demolishes a two-story home, and a gas station surveillance camera caught it all on tape.

The video shows a dump truck heading down a highway in Egg Harbor. You see the truck leave the road, barrel through some trees, and then crash through the side of the house. Seconds later the front portion of the home collapses.

One person was inside the house at the time. Paramedics took that person and the truck driver to the hospital. Amazingly, neither of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Still no word on what sent the truck driver off the road and into the house.