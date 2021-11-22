Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham says you have to know when to hold ’em and know when to fold ’em

Lea-Soto Graham has tips for those looking to roll the dice and ask for a raise

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a fact of life, you work to get paid, and rightfully so, you should be compensated for your labor. But, we all ask ourselves the same question, is the pay worth the work?

That's where the career experts at the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma come in. With decades of experience and research compiled in the art of employment, they tend to know what they're talking about.

Lea Soto-Graham with Goodwill quotes The Gambler a song by Kenny Rogers depicting a card player's mentality. Simply put, Soto-Graham says know your standing. If you've just been recognized for your hard work, then by all means ask for a raise.

However, Soto-Graham warns that if you've been reprimanded, then asking for additional pay, may not be the greatest of ideas. She adds that even if you've been on the wrong side of a lecture, you can still make things right.

Soto-Graham says read the room, is your company doing well enough to spread the wealth. If your company is looking to trim the fat, you may not want to get in their cross-hairs.

Finally, Soto-Graham says know your worth, do some research and see what others in your field and with your certifications are making. If the time comes when you need to ask for a raise, give them as much information as possible.