Border Patrol Agents are encountering large-sized groups of migrants

Up to 90 migrants have been found in groups

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, along with the government of Mexico, will be targeting a smuggling organization responsible for transporting a series of unusually large-sized groups.

On November 4, two citizens from Mexico were arrested for human smuggling and SDC's Foreign Operations Branch were able to seize a box truck, which was holding 75 individuals.

“Partnerships with the government of Mexico continue to play a vital role in combating smugglers who exploit individuals for monetary gain,” stated Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “We thank them for their support and will continue our joint-effort to bring these criminals to justice.”

What makes the operations unusual is that SDC Border Patrol agents have been encountering an increase of migrant groups from as small as 40 people to as many as 90 people per group.

Between October and November, agents discovered five groups that were trying to enter the United States without proper documentation, not factoring in the box truck rescue.



Most of these migrants are from Brazil and Venezuela.