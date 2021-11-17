Los Angeles highway chase ends in collision with semi-truck

Highspeed chase closes highway

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A chase between a woman and California Highway Patrol ended in a violent crash on Interstate 5.

After the female suspect refused to yield to officers, a chase ensued where the driver reached speeds near 100 mph.

The chase ended when the woman collided with a semi-truck, which caused her to stop her vehicle near the median of the road.

The suspect was alone in the vehicle and was later transported to a hospital, but her condition is currently unknown.