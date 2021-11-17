Experts warn that your kindness may attract scammers

Scam expert John Hessinger says be weary of who comes calling looking for donations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tis' the Season of Giving and that means people are looking to spread the cheer and help those in need. And, while most follow their hearts, John Hessinger with the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific-Southwest says maybe use your head on this one.

Your kindness is at the top of scammer's wishlist and already people are receiving calls asking for money. But, before you share your Christmas spirit with someone, maybe check the BBB's website.

The BBB's scam page offers an extended list of scams being used during the holidays. The site includes tips on what to look out for and what to do if you've been approached or have fallen victim to a scam.

One scam used is the long-lost relative needing money to get back home. Hessinger says first off, hang up and call them directly. Aside from the usual holiday scams, Hessinger warns scammers will be using recent disasters to try to get you to send them money.

Hessinger recommends using only known charities and if needed a charity can be verified using the BBB website.