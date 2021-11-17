Custom car and truck competition returns for 2022 Scottsdale auction

The Barret-Jackson Award will be presented during the return of the yearly auction

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 17, Barrett-Jackson announced the return of a prestigious cup as part of the company's 50-year auction celebration.

The Barrett-Jackson Cup for the 2022 Scottsdale Auction recognizes the talent of custom car and truck builders, which will be presented at WestWorld of Scottsdale.

“We brought back the Barrett-Jackson Cup in 2021 and it was a huge success,” expressed Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Barrett-Jackson helped pioneer the Resto-Mod culture, and as technology has progressed, so has the quality and workmanship in these beautiful custom vehicles we see cross our auction block throughout the year. I can’t wait to see the amazing entries in this year’s competition.”

The Barrett-Jackson Cup presented by eBay Motors will be presented to 50 custom builders who will compete for multiple awards, including the coveted "Ultimate Best in Show."

“We’ve seen many incredible custom vehicles cross our auction block over the years,” stated Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We couldn’t be prouder to continue the legacy of the Barrett-Jackson Cup as we also continue to raise the profile of Resto-Mods and celebrate the remarkable craftmanship and its evolution in the collector car hobby over recent years and into the future.”