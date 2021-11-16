Head over to your favorite drive-through spot for National Fast Food Day

(KYMA, KECY) - Fried chicken, burgers, pizza and a day to celebrate it all. Tuesday November 16 is National Fast Food Day.

This is one special day you don't want to sleep on because your favorite joint may be giving away free food to celebrate.

Wendy's is offering free fries with a purchase, any size you want!

There are more than 300,000 restaurants in the U.S. serving up all things burgers, nuggets and fries.

So if you're hitting the drive-through Tuesday, be sure to ask about a possible freebie!