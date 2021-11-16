California kids given incorrect doses of COVID vaccine

Situation under investigation

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A California Health System recently reported 14 kids who got incorrect doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

One mother says her kids, both under 12 years of age, got double the doses than what's required but the Antioch clinic did not give a statement.

The pediatric version of the vaccine is only one-third of the doses that adults and adolescents are meant to receive.

Sutter Health is investigating the mistake and has contacted the parents about the situation, also assuring that this does not happen again.

According to the CDC, patients who received wrong doses may experience more symptoms than usual, such as soreness in the arm, fatigue, headache, or a fever.