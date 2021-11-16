Tennessee Amber Alert extended to Arizona

PARKER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) says a little boy abducted in Tennessee has been sited in Arizona.

Noah Clare

DPS issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday morning after three-year-old Noah Clare and his father Jacob were seen on SR 95 in Parker.

Jacob Clare

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Noah's father took him from his home in Gallatin, Tennessee on November 6th.

Noah is 3'5" and weighs around 40-pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camouflage shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Jacob Clare is 35-years-old. He's 6'7" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm. Troopers believe he may be armed. Clare's currently wanted on charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.

Clare and his son may be in a 2005 Silver Subaru legacy with Tennessee license plate number 42MY10. They were last seen on SR 95 in Parker.

Anyone who sees Clare is urged to call 9-1-1.