Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:19 PM
Published 12:05 PM

Tennessee Amber Alert extended to Arizona

MGN

DPS says father and abducted three-year-old boy last seen in Parker

PARKER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) says a little boy abducted in Tennessee has been sited in Arizona.

Noah Clare

DPS issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday morning after three-year-old Noah Clare and his father Jacob were seen on SR 95 in Parker.

Jacob Clare

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Noah's father took him from his home in Gallatin, Tennessee on November 6th.

Noah is 3'5" and weighs around 40-pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camouflage shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Jacob Clare is 35-years-old. He's 6'7" and weighs around 200 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his left shoulder and arm. Troopers believe he may be armed. Clare's currently wanted on charges of kidnapping and custodial interference.

Clare and his son may be in a 2005 Silver Subaru legacy with Tennessee license plate number 42MY10. They were last seen on SR 95 in Parker.

Anyone who sees Clare is urged to call 9-1-1.

News
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content