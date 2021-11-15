Imperial County hopes to vaccinate more kids under 12

School districts continues efforts to get kids shots in the coming weeks - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Brawley Elementary School District wants to make it easier for parents to protect their children from coronavirus.

The district is teaming up with the Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) to host a vaccine clinic. It'll be held at the school district Friday.

Imperial County Public Health Director, Janette Angulo, says 21% of new COVID-19 cases are in kids 17 and younger. However, Angulo says, so far, Imperial Valley families are getting their children the shots they need to protect them from the virus.

Brawley Elementary School District COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Friday, November 19, 2021 2 - 6 pm PST Barbara Worth Junior High School 385 D Street, Brawley No appointment necessary

“Over 1900 children ages 5 to 11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Angulo.

Brawley Elementary School Superintendent, Richard Rundhaug says his district does recommend the shot, but is not mandating it for students.

“While we’re being helpful, you know, we’re not mandating it or anything along those lines,” said Rundhaug.

He said the school is following state and county guidelines when it comes to keeping your child safe.

“So for those families that desire to get the vaccine, our hope is that we can provide a venue for that to happen,” said Rundhaug.

Angulo says she hopes the outreach event at Brawley Elementary School District will help reduce the number of Imperial County kids who suffer through the virus this winter.