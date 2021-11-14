13th Annual Cut For The Cause Event Held

The event got citizens together to collect hair for wigs that will go to cancer patients, 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s not everyday that hair styles and cancer awareness come together, but that’s exactly what happened earlier Sunday in Yuma. The 13th annual "Cut For The Cause" event was held at Fluid Energies on 27th Avenue. Those who came in with eight or more inches of hair were able to receive a free haircut. The cut off hair was donated to a wigs for cancer patients program.



The event was put on by Sheltra Insurance. For those who went, like Jodi Schmidgal it was an easy decision to go through with the haircut.



“I've been wanting a change and when I saw this advertised on Facebook, and I thought you know it’s a great cause, I’ve lost members of my own family to cancer so I know what a heartache it can be as they start to lose their hair and no one should have to feel that way,” Schmidgal said.



Those who didn’t have eight inches of hair to cut off could still participate, as $20 donations for a haircut were also acceptable.