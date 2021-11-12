Skip to Content
Seven left homeless by El Centro house fire

Two people injured in blaze

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Seven people are homeless after a fire broke out in a home on 6th Street and Commercial Avenue early Friday morning.

The El Centro Fire Department (ECFD) was called to the home just after 2:30. Six engines responded to the scene. They managed to douse the flames within 20 minutes of arriving.

The fire left a total of seven people homeless. The American Red Cross is helping the victims. Two of those people did decide to go to the hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the fire.

ECFD says the fire sparked accidentally, but has not released details on the exact cause.

