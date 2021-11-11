Man to plead guilty in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

Dealer agrees to charge

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Arizona man accused of supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Ryan Michael Reavis will admit to a single count of distribution of fentanyl. Investigators say Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a co-defendant.

That man sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who later fatally overdosed. Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.