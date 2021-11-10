Sinema welcomes Gulfstream’s investment in facility construction to create new jobs

Hundreds of new jobs to be created by the construction of airport facility

MESA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gulfstream Aerospace made an announcement of their $70 million investment in Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema spoke at this announcement and welcomed the construction of their new facility.

“Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is the perfect home for Gulfstream’s expansion, which will boost economic opportunities and create hundreds of new, good-paying jobs," began Sinema. "I’m proud to welcome Gulfstream to the Valley and celebrate this exciting new investment in Arizona.”

The construction of the Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul (MRO) facility will create over 200 new jobs, and more funds are expected to go into the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Sinema has been working on the Act to help repair and upgrade more of the airport's structures.