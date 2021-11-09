Two found fatally shot in a Phoenix apartment

Victims yet to be identified

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex has left a man and woman dead and it’s being investigated as a homicide.

They say officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7 a.m. Monday at an apartment complex just south of the Loop 101.

Police say a man and woman both in their 20s were found dead inside of an apartment unit with gunshot wounds and the shooting doesn’t appear to be a random act.

They say the two victims have not been identified yet. Police say it is not believed to be a murder-suicide and they are actively seeking leads in the case.